A Nigerian lawyer has commented over VeryDarkMan's petition against Blessing CEO after making a donation to her alleged cancer battle

Blessing CEO has been making headlines recently after she came online and emotionally sought donations with claims she suffers from stage 4 cancer

Well-known content creator and influencer, VeryDarkMan claimed to have donated a sum of N150 to Blessing CEO

A Nigerian lawyer, Barr Wendy Cynthia Okosa, has given strong legal backing to VeryDarkMan (VDM) over his petition against self-acclaimed relationship therapist Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, who accepted donations over claims she was battling cancer.

The development comes after VeryDarkMan announced that he submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police in Abuja.

A Nigerian lawyer has commended VeryDarkMan for his petition against Blessing CEO after her alleged claim that she has stage 4 cancer. Photo credit: Barr Wendy/Facebook, VeryDarkMan, Blessing CEO

Source: UGC

VDM files petition against Blessing CEO

VDM, in the petition, accused Blessing CEO of offences including obtaining money under false pretences, forgery, and false representation. According to him, the petition was approved for a full investigation on April 7, 2026.

Reacting to the issue on Facebook, Barrister Okosa addressed questions about whether the petition could stand legally, especially since VeryDarkMan reportedly donated a little amount of N150 only.

Lawyer applauds VDM's petition against Blessing CEO

In her explanation, the lawyer stated that the amount involved does not determine the validity of a criminal complaint. She noted that what matters in law is the alleged conduct and whether there was an intention to deceive.

According to her, even small amounts such as N150 can form the basis of a valid complaint if they are part of a larger alleged scheme affecting multiple people.

A Nigerian lawyer weighs in on VDM's petition against Blessing CEO. Photo: verydarkblackman/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

She said in the well-explained Facebook post:

"Can VeryDarkMan Legally Petition Blessing CEO Over Just N150 Naira Only?

VeryDarkMan has stated that he filed a petition to the Inspector-General of Police against Blessing CEO, alleging that she deceived the public and obtained money under false pretences.

Can he legally do this over just N150 donation?

Yes — he has the right to petition, even if the amount he personally donated is as little as N150. In law, what matters is not the amount involved, but the alleged conduct. The offence of obtaining by false pretence is concerned with whether:

🥢There was a false representation of fact

🥢It was made knowingly and with intent to deceive

🥢It induced people to part with their money, regardless of how small the amount may be

This means that even N10 or N150 can form the basis of a valid complaint, especially if it is part of a wider alleged scheme to defraud members of the public.

Does he have the right to petition?

Absolutely. Any individual has the legal right to:

🥢Report a suspected crime

🥢Submit a petition to law enforcement authorities

🥢Act in the public interest, particularly where multiple people may have been affected

In this situation, his donation can serve as evidence that he relied on the alleged representation, making him a potential victim.

▶️Key takeaway

The success of the case will not depend on the N150, but on whether it can be established that:

🥢The representation (such as a medical condition) was false, and

🥢It was used to induce members of the public to make donations

If these elements are proven, then the petition is legally justified, no matter how small the individual contribution may be."

See the Facebook post below:

Freeze breaks silence on Blessing CEO case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze responded to calls for the EFCC to arrest him following his interview with Blessing CEO.

During a live session, the media personality questioned why people were calling for his arrest despite not making personal donations to Blessing's cause.

Source: Legit.ng