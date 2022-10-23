A lady has shared her pains after her mother gave her son a clean haircut when she was away in the university

Haihxx posted a TikTok video that has got more than 8.1 million views to show how her son was born with beautiful, dark curly hair

Her mother however saw things differently as she shaved the hair to the skin, giving the boy what Nigerians call 'gorimapa'

A young mum who left her son with her mother has returned to find that she has cut his hair to the skin.

Haihxx shared the interesting story in a TikTok video, saying she was away in the university when her mum took over care of the child.

Haihxx said she was away in the university when his mother cut the son's hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@haihxx.

Haihxx shared that her son has always had hair right from birth as she posted photos and video of the kid's amazing dark curly hair.

Her mother however saw things from a different perspective as she shaved off the hair without delay.

The grandmum cut the boy's hair to the skin, giving him the kind of hairstyle that Nigerians refer to as 'gorimapa.'

Haihxx reaction

When she returned and saw the new look of her son, Haihxx said she was in so much hurt.

She wrote:

"My heart still hurts. All I did was laugh because she’s my mum, hair will grow back."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@renzomama87 said:

"We would have been fighting because you are crossings major boundaries!!!"

@lovelypeaches said:

"I would've been so mad."

@ashhbabyy_ commented:

"The hair will grow back but I’m confused on why she did it without your consent regardless of her role to him."

@K Lee said:

"We would never speak again."

@Johnny bravo reacted:

"I don’t understand where or why the old generation does this."

@Shannie T

"I hope it was worth it cause you won’t be seeing him till it grows all the way back."

