A once supporter of Blessing CEO's cancer claim has leaked the private chat he had with the self-acclaimed relationship expert

The man, identified as Lawayne, took to his Instagram page to call out Blessing CEO after previously sharing videos standing by her claim of having stage 4 cancer

The man posted her response after he told her to refund the money that was donated to her, sparking reactions online

A Nigerian content creator, teamlawayne (Lawayne) has publicly leaked the private WhatsApp chat he had with Blessing CEO after initially supporting her cancer claim.

Taking to his Instagram page, Lawayne has turned against the influencer and relationship expert after making multiple videos defending her report that she was suffering from stage 4 cancer.

A former supporter of Blessing CEO's stage 4 cancer claim leaks a private chat. Photo credit: teamlawayne, Blessing CEO/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Supporter of Blessing CEO leaks chat

The content creator accused Blessing CEO of misleading him. He said the development left him feeling embarrassed, especially as he faced criticism from other social media users.

In the leaked chat, Blessing CEO said:

“Na life be this ba! Lawayne u day use me make 20 videos.. it’s a face anyway. Enjoy your contents!”

In response to her, he said:

“U messed up big time… even when I chatted u that very day to confirm, u still told me its true! I made videos defending u n all that day not for me to find out it was a prank in fact it’s a scam! In fact, a scam! I can’t never side u in this one o… ”

She then said:

"It wasn't planned to be this big the way it escalated though but then."

In the message, Lawayne told Blessing CEO to immediately apologise to the public and make a refund, to which she replied:

"On it. But I'm disappointed in you Wayne."

The content creator further claimed that he would continue to speak out on the issue, insisting that he believed he had been deceived.

Blessing CEO under criticism after claiming she suffers from stage 4 cancer. Photo credit: Blessing CEO/Instagram

Source: Instagram

"You are telling me you are disappointed in me? I will drag you, and drag you, and drag you until you enter that jail. Because of you, people are bashing me because of the videos I made—the first videos I made defending you, supporting you, and even attacking Siderz Borge for bashing you. Because I believed you!" he said in anger.

Watch the video that contains the leaked chat below:

Reactions to Blessing CEO leaked chat

Legit.ng collected reactions from those who saw the leaked chat on Lawayne's video. Some of the comments are below.

geniacooks commented:

"Blessing is a thief and must be brought to book."

adanmanancy wrote:

"Shebi I talk am say, she didn’t know Nigerians will ask questions."

oge_collections2 commented:

"Ok, it was planned all along, and u still go arise ahhh."

sofejiremedyhub stated:

"Nawa ohhh, she is disappointed at what."

VeryDarkMan takes legal route against Blessing CEO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan filed a formal petition with the Inspector-General of Police in Abuja, accusing Blessing CEO of obtaining money through false pretences.

The activist revealed the amount he donated directly to Blessing CEO's account after her public cancer appeal.

Source: Legit.ng