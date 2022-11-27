A young Nigerian lady has been praised by many online for how neatly she braided her customers' hair

In a video, the lady totally transformed a lady's look with a sample hairdo she was shown on a phone

Many ladies in the hairdresser's comment section wanted to know how they could contact her to weave their hair

A creative Nigerian lady, @hairbyire, who works as a hairdresser has amazed many people online with a braiding skill.

In a video that has gone viral, she was able to replicate the kind of hair her customer had on her phone as a sample.

The lady's customer looks so satisfied after her hairdo. Photo source: TikTok/@hairbyire

Talented Nigerian hairdresser

Making a short TikTok video, she clapped her hands to reveal how her customer looks after the person's hair was worked on.

Many people in comment section wanted to know where she is so that they can have her weave their hair.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nifemi said:

"I don see Christmas hair wey I go plait."

tabecarole said:

"Wooow even the blinds are the same congratulations."

Ms_deeny said:

"Good job but the girl looks like she's in pain."

Divine Richy said:

"Now I want to braid but I don go cut hair."

melminou5 said:

"I wish I could get u to my home n braid my hair dr."

user7322565883968 said:

"Mama i followed u coz of this hair,abeg make u turn wella naw."

doja said:

"Bro i need you to do my hair BUT I STAY IN FLORIDA UGH."

fairest_rachel said:

"This is witchcraft how did that happen so fast and smooth."

Swizfd said:

"Good job sis, may God bless ur handi work."

Nigerian teenager with amazing hairdressing skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a 13-year-old girl in a styling competition with women old enough to be her mother stirred reactions online.

In a short TikTok video, the kid confidently portioned bunches of hair into her hand as she weaved through them with such amazing dexterity.

As she worked with speed, she never thought twice on her move before executing them while battling against time.

