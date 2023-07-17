A Nigerian woman has advised her fellow women to be mindful of the secrets they tell their husbands

In a video which she shared via her official account, she tackled her husband for intentionally snitching on her

According to her, she had informed her husband about her decision to delay having kids only for him to report her to her mother

A TikTok user identified as @prettysylver1 has gone viral on social media after tackling her husband in a video.

The funny woman shared a clip of herself singing a popular TikTok song "Amebo them go tire" as her husband watched.

Husband reports his wife to her mother Photo credit: @prettysylver/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Sylver explained that her husband had reported her to her mom after she informed him of her decision not to have kids for now.

According to her, she had planned to focus on her career in the first months of her marriage before thinking about having children.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In her words:

“My husband reported me to my mom because I said I want to have a strong career before giving them grandchildren.”

She went ahead to sing the viral TikTok song to claim that she was not bothered by the "amebo" (gossip) about her life choices.

"Amebo who ask you? Be careful oo, don't let your mum be friends with your husband, if not no support for you", she added.

Reactions as husband reports wife to mother

The video has gone viral on social media with many people finding the video hilarious.

@chukason said:

"This woman too funny. Better have kids o."

@demon777 commented:

"I don't blame him. He's probably wanting kids now."

@sarah_dara added:

"Looool. I don laugh tire."

Watch the video below;

Woman in her 40s celebrates not having kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that for many persons, having children is like an achievement, but Dominique Baker doesn't see it that way. Dominique who is in her 40s is happily married without kids and recently took to social media to celebrate her decision taken years ago to be 'childfree.'

In a video on her TikTok handle, the beautiful lady explained that sentiments about dying alone and continuing a legacy weren't enough reasons to convince her to have kids. Wording on her video read: "Now that I'm in my 40s. I'm totally comfortable with my decision to be a little selfish in my 20s and go "childfree."

I healed my traumas & I'm now the best auntie I can be. "Dying alone & continuing a "legacy" weren't good enough reasons for me to change my childfree mind." In a previous video seen on her TikTok handle, the lady highlighted some things she told her husband on the childbearing issue.

Source: Legit.ng