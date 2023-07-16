A young woman finally decided that it was time to break her piggy box after months of saving her cash

In a viral video shared via the TikTok app, she brought out a hammer which she used to smash the box open

The huge wads of cash which popped out as she broke the box stunned many netizens who got inspired to start saving

A lady was filled with excitement as she broke her piggy box after months of saving.

A heartwarming clip shared via the popular app, TikTok, captured the moment she broke the box to reveal the huge wads of cash she had saved up.

Lady breaks her piggy box after months of saving Photo credit: @its_vivianette/TikTok, Westend61/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

She screamed in the video to express her amazement over how much she had saved over a few months.

Reactions as lady finally breaks her piggy box

Netizens have reacted massively to the video with many expressing their regrets for not saving money in a box.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Others however noted that they would have saved if not for family and some excessive craving for luxury.

@sunnynfxpcr said:

"This would have been me if my brothers didn't exist."

@tifahivy7 wrote:

"Me if I didn't love spending on myself."

@tara3546 stated:

"I would be depositing all that and keeping it in a savings account safe."

@stitchisthecutess reacted:

"Make it be Amazon if Me if Amazon never existed please and tag me."

@rumbivpq2m2 reacted:

"Me when KFC and Roman's Pizza closed forever."

@eduardo_espinal said:

"Me once I finish my last 3 payments of my student loan."

@diannexxl commented:

"I have never been a fan of piggy banks and boxes. Maybe cos I crave too much."

@_anonymous721 said:

"Me if stores didn’t have hair products."

Watch the video below:

Lady breaks her piggy box, flaunts cash she saved

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok lady has broken her piggy bank after patiently saving money in it for many months. The TikToker named Innocentia Olisa said she started dropping money in the rectangular home bank in 2021.

In the short clip, she said her heart was pounding because many people have reported missing money in piggy banks in recent times. However, hers was intact as she counted many crumpled naira notes in different denominations. She said she was saving the money so as to be able to buy a Toyota Venza for herself.

But at the end of the day, she realised the sum of N291k from the savings which is a far cry from the price of a Venza. Her video has encouraged people to save as they expressed their desire to do the same in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng