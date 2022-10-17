After saving money since 2021, a Nigerian lady has finally broken her piggy bank and revealed tones of cash

The TikTok lady identified as Innocentia Olisa broke the small rectangular bank and counted multiple crumpled Naira notes

In the end, Innocentia said she realised the sum of N291k, saying it will not be enough to buy the Toyota Venza she wanted to buy

A TikTok lady has broken her piggy bank after patiently saving money in it for many months.

The TikToker named Innocenthia Olisa said she started dropping money in the rectangular home bank since 2021.

Innocenthia said she was able to save the sum of N291k in the piggy bank. Photo credit: TikTok/@centia_collection.

In the short clip, she said her heart was pounding because many people have reported missing money in piggy banks in recent times.

Innocenthia's money was intact

Hers was however intact as she counted a lot of crumpled Naira notes in multiple denominations.

She said she was saving the money so as to be able to buy a Toyota Venza for herself.

But at the end of the day, she realised the sum of N291k from the savings which is a far cry from the price of a Venza.

Her video has encouraged a log of people to save as they expressed their desire to do same in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Dunford Joseph asked:

"How can I get that kind save?"

@user7225670561787 commented:

"Hmmm God help me by next year I will start mine ooo."

@Faniyi Omolara351 said:

"God bless you I need this type of save."

@Sani Hassan Tsaffi commented:

"You really try my sister."

