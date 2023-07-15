A Nigerian man shared his unenviable experience with a random lady whom he met just one week ago

In just one week, he already ordered food about five times for the girl but she declined when he requested that she visits him

The next time she requested that he orders food for her, he gave her a negative response with the excuse that they just met

A Nigerian man with Twitter handle @Faka_of_West has revealed how he spent his money on a lady during a one-week talking stage.

He lamented that in just one week, he had already ordered food for the young lady about five times.

Man leaks chat with lady who refused to come over to his house Photo credit: Izusek/ Getty Images, Faka_of_West/Twitter.

When he asked her to visit him, she declined with the excuse that they just met.

She however went ahead to ask him for food again the next day and he gave her the same excuse that they just met.

He wrote:

"1 week talking stage, I don order food like 5 times, come visit me for house she say “we just met” I said ok no p… The next day she say she dey hungry again make I order food for her, I replied with “don’t you think we just met and you shouldn’t be asking this too often.”

Reactions as man shares chat with lady who made him order food often

The post has attracted so many comments from netizens who expressed disappointment at the lady's action.

@talllizzy_girl said:

"You met a hungry girl.

@Mide_M wrote:

"Send it na’ hungry goat, I’m sure she didn’t."

@ellegifiedcindy replied:

"Same issue I dey talk about with my friend."

@joseph21600 said:

"Only if she knew what this statement entails, send it naw, what will you eat? - "Hunger go kee u oh"

@Titixadepoju1 commented:

"Send it na" my beautiful wonbiliki wobia."

@Nana_Remi03 wrote:

"Where are you people meeting hungry girls like this?"

@Ahrry_xo said:

"I like your energy I won't lie."

@ama_rachi_ reacted:

"Omo the shadinggggg. Please tell me she was not very shameless."

@lilicutie23 said:

"Even men these days beg for money during talking stage one sef I was talking to within a two days period was asking for 1.1m fear men."

@sombaybe said:

"How come you’re attracted to a broke girl that can’t cook or buy food for herself."

@KennethMbah3 added:

"But you later send the money shaaa."

@harrpboy replied:

"You actually tried your best mate! After I don order food twice Omo the third time I go just delete her number cause you can’t be joking with my food."

See the post below:

