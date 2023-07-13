After coming online to reveal a plumber scammed her of N150k for a N20k job, Vee gave an update on him

The BBNaija star, who had vowed to make him pay, called him to show up at her house again, and she got him arrested

According to Vee, when he got to her house, he locked her tap again completely, not knowing he would be arrested

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Vee has given an update on the fraudulent plumber that collected N150k for a N20k job from her.

Vee vowed to get the plumber arrested and shared an update after carrying out her threat.

In a tweet, the BBNaija star revealed she asked him to come around after she realized what he had done, and he still had the effrontery to lock her tap again completely.

She wrote

"When I realised what he was doing, I told him to come to my house this morning, can you believe he turned off my water again but THIS time, he used a screwdriver to lock my water completely. HE WILL SLEEP IN JAIL."

Netizens react to Vee's post

The reality star arresting the plumber generated mixed reactions, with people expressing different opinions.

@temitopepr:

"he’s a big thief. teach him a lesson."

@Oghenerie_jnr:

"Nice. He deserves time. Bad behavior has to be stopped "

@Abelpter:

"It’s only in Nigeria that U would arrest someone & have him sleep in jail without getting charged or taken to court and you’re even bragging saying he would sleep in jail. U can’t try this in the UK where U came from but as Nigeria is a lawless country now. I blame the police."

@Abiscoj12:

"All this drama ain’t necessary. Are you not more than 150k just don’t contact him again that’s all. Let him know u understood his game that’s all. We r bigger than some fight. Someone absconded with my 195k. Not that I can’t get the person arrested but we move."

@nkinanee_victor:

"I get plenty people like this I need arrest. Everyone blame it on hardship, na so one mumu gave me quotation of over 3 million(price of materials alone). But I later got them for 2.1 million, crazy out here."

@Not_Fisayo:

"Vee she actually meant it when she said “he will eat in jail”

