A Nigerian man has shared a video showing a handwritten love-making timetable drafted by his girlfriend on social media

According to him, his girlfriend had earlier complained about his excessive craving to get in bed with her

In an attempt to provide a solution, she came up with a timetable to control the situation which was not favourable to him

A Nigerian man has called the attention of fellow Nigerians after his girlfriend drafted a strict love-making timetable for them.

He recounted that his girlfriend had complained about his active libido and warned that she cannot continue that way.

Man shares love-making timetable girlfriend drafted for him Photo credit: @instablog9ja/Instagram, wilpunt/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The serious lady went ahead to draft a timetable to control the issue which had been bothering her.

In the timetable, she specifically listed the days he was allowed to touch her and for how long it would last. She also included days for fasting and prayers.

Sharing the video, her heartbroken boyfriend maintained that he was not going to sign the agreement because it didn't favour him.

In his words:

"The whole of September like this, Nigerian people na fasting fasting, see na, na fasting and prayer, nothing, then on the 12th now, she say she go allow me to taste small for 30minutes.

"See management, na she be management, she don sign, me naw wey be boo make I sign my own. Omoh I no fit go sign this kind document wey go put me for trouble o."

Reactions as Nigerian man shares video of love-making timetable his girlfriend drafted

The video attracted lots of comments from netizens who were surprised about how people boldly engage in premarital love-making.

@_goofybae_:

"Una don normalize premarital love now?"

@tosinjuls wrote:

"Get married now and have unlimited access, stop using trial version."

@micheal_x commented:

"Be like only me no dey fornicate for this country."

@joeliliofficial said:

"The way una dey normalize pre-marital activity ehhh."

@simbi_probs commented:

"How can you have mind to mix knacking with fasting and prayers on the same sheet of paper. God! You're indeed merciful. This voice no resemble Gen Z voice sha."

@lovelyness_ said:

"That 2 hours, split am into 15mins, you fit get more days."

@_oluyemisi wrote:

"So boyfriend and girlfriend dey knack."

@adorable_barbie added:

"This man voice like this he go too like knack hummm he should not chest shaa I see konji knocking o."

@parker_ojugo reacted:

"Konji go too wound this guy."

@_emamae said:

"I should start drafting something like this for my husband, because I pity myself in advance."

Source: Legit.ng