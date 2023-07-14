A model has gone viral on social media after rejecting a young man who attempted to woo her with money

In the trending chats shared online, the rich man sent a screenshot of his Bitcoin wallet to the lady in a desperate attempt to win her over

However, the smart lady turned down his advances while making it clear that she was also wealthy

A rich man recently attempted to woo an Instagram model, Grey, with his Bitcoin wallet worth N146,982,000.

According to Snapchat screenshots shared by Grey, the man had asked her if she was into hook-up but she replied by stating that she is rich.

Model rejects man with N146 million balance in Bitcoin wallet Photo credit: @instablog9ja/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

In his attempt to prove that he was richer than Grey, he sent her his Bitcoin wallet worth N146,982,000.

However, Grey maintained her stance and wouldn't bulge despite being pressurised by her wealthy admirer.

She shared the screenshots on her Instagram story, which quickly went viral on social media.

Reactions as man attempts to woo Instagram model with N146 million Bitcoin wallet

Netizens have reacted to the incident with many expressing their shock at the man's audacity.

@chyomsss reacted:

“Sadly remove money. So many men have nothing else to offer. Just empty heads.”

@aimee_jay02 reacted:

“That much in Bitcoin. Wow. And she said she has more? Let the poor breeeethe.”

@kikiokonkwo said:

“I love how she kept replying with "i'm rich."

@wizzyesa reacted:

“That guy needs to be liberated, he's finished! As a man. You shouldn't attract/entice a woman with money.”

@viola_concept reacted:

“Do u do hook-up, yes or No sis lee if not just say No and pass. At least he came straight up, he didn't go thru the corners.”

@ezeqwesiri commented:

“All these Elon Musk boys. BTC dey body.”

futballpunter reacted:

“U never still answer the question. U dey do hook-up yes or no?”

@drewbaby_xx reacted:

“Looking at the context of this conversation, this man has a poor Manner of approach, his priorities are misplaced and he lacks dignity and self-esteem lol you fit get money make you still no get level.”

@naijabrandinfluencer said:

“If a man thinks he can only bring money to the table then he has nothing. It takes more than money to woo an independent woman even if she's not all that rich. His manners are zero, he has no respect and he is proud. He should shove his money in his brains maybe it will help him have sense.”

@nenejones_esq reacted:

“So ehn, guys slide into the DMs of random girls and ask if they do hook-up? I'm shocked literally.”

@baboonview reacted:

“Do you do hook-up yes or no? Which one is I'm rich.”

@stargirl.favour reacted:

“The girl should show us hers too way not just exposing the boy and making it look like he ain't rich.”

Source: Legit.ng