A man lost his chance at furhtering his relationship with his love interest due to his por grasp of English

The Nigerian lady took to social media to share one of their chats, saying she still can't get over it

Mixed reactions trailed it as many netizens shared incidents that made them stop their talking stage with someone

A Nigerian lady has shared how English made her stop her talking stage with someone.

She, @EfeJay4, made this revelation on Twitter while responding to @directordiji's tweet that urged people to share incidents that mde them quit the talking stage with someone.

He had a poor grasp of English.

The man @EfeJay4 was in a talking stage with had a hard time understanding the difference between chores and choir.

From the chat @EfeJay4 released, he had asked her what she was doing to which she replied that it was chores.

To her surprise, he went on about how she would have a nice voice s a 'chore.'

"So you are a chore.

"You can sing.

"You go get voice oooo," his response to her reads.

The embarrassed lady said she still can't get over the incident.

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@LiftingO said:

"She came to my house unannounced and when she left I could no longer find my pet dog.

"Like till date I no see jimmy again.

"She has always told me how she loves this particular breed prior on video calls."

@holar_miee said:

"He was always saying Kiss me like one million times during conversations. Never took him serious…

"Irks me."

@this_Sivana_sef said:

"LMAO I know sah I no go school.. but chores no suppose hard like that.

"This one na olodo rabata."

@kaynis1 said:

"While this is funny to many, to a dyslexic person it is not so. The guy could just be dyslexic lol but most Nigerians do not even know what that is so..."

@ke_aier said:

"He asked if i see pant my size? One day we hung out my phone mistakenly dialed him in my bag he saved my name as “IYA BIG BAKA” I didn’t know i was the one till he said you’re calling me I thought it was a local food vendor calling."

@dhavennaji said:

"In the middle of a conversation, shawarma always comes in from nowhere. Before this particular one I bought for her and her brother oh. At this point I say I no do again. I sent my brother in UNN money for ice cream."

Lady loses interest in a man because of his phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had ditched her interest in a man after finding out the kind of phone he uses.

In a TikTok video, the lady wrote that when she saw the man, she fell in love with him but her feelings disappeared immediately after discovering he uses an iPhone with buttons.

By her assessment, a man who uses an iPhone with buttons wasn't good for her and a red flag. She said she found out about his phone after seeing the back of it when he raised it up while pressing it.

