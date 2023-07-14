A tall lady who's in a relationship with a shorter man has kept people in stitches with her recent video

The viral clip which she shared via the TikTok app showed her man standing on a stool to make a video with her

While sharing the video, the funny woman noted that her man feels blessed to be in a relationship with a taller woman

A lady identified as Chanelle Sykes has gone viral after sharing a video of herself and her boyfriend who is shorter than her.

In the hilarious video, the smart lady asked him to stand on a stool to make him appear taller than she was.

Lady asks short lover to stand on a stool Photo credit: @lovechannellenje/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The doting couple stood in front of a mirror with the boyfriend standing behind her and holding her waist while standing on a stool.

She captioned the video:

"My man wanna be taller, we gonna make him taller. I support you @darealdother. Y'all taller than your man? Is it just me? Lol. Side note he LOVES that I'm taller than him. He says it's like having his own personal tree and he's my lumberjack."

Reactions as lady asks her short lover to stand on a stool

The video has received thousands of views and comments with many praising the couple for their creativity and love for each other.

Albino lady rejects man, says he's short and poor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a blind date ended on the wrong footing for both parties as an albino lady rejected a small-sized man in a manner that elicited reactions.

According to her, the man of her dreams must be tall, rich and handsome, and her blind date, Clinton, did not fit into any of the categories. She went on to berate his looks, saying he was short and could not carry her on his back.

The albino lady also criticised Clinton's occupation as a mechanic , saying he was not well-to-do. Clinton was unhappy with how she spoke to him and slammed her bitterly. The video has stirred massive reactions as netizens knocked the lady for the condescending way she spoke to Clinton.

