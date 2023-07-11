A young woman has shared a touching video of her caring husband assisting her during her pregnancy

In the heartwarming video, he stood behind her and massaged her waist to lessen the pain she felt

Netizens who came across the video on the TikTok app appreciated her husband for being supportive

A pregnant woman has melted hearts on social media with a video which she shared on the TikTok app.

The mother identified as @ntanicynthia on TikTok shared a heartwarming video of her husband massaging her waist during her pregnancy.

Pregnant woman shares video of husband massaging her waist Photo credit: @ntanicynthia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The clip captured her husband gently rubbing her waist as she knelt on a bench in pain.

In the caption, she expressed her gratitude to her husband and sister who helped her bring her beautiful daughter into the world.

She wrote:

"God saw me through this particular and I'm thankful for my husband and sister who saw it possible for me to bring my beautiful daughter to this world. I will forever remain grateful."

Reactions as lady shares video of her husband assisting her during pregnancy

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, with many netizens expressing their admiration for the couple's love and support for each other.

@Ayuk Jennifer reacted:

“Because of your husband I follow you my dear.”

@winner reacted:

“Having a supportive partner is a blessing. congratulations.”

@Davnat commented:

“Thank you for being that lovely husband to her am super proud of you.”

@iambisola12 reacted:

“Having a supportive partner is a blessing.”

@Albert Chukwuma reacted:

“I will follow u because of this lovely man.”

@Tina Cromwell reacted:

“I give it to ur husband, God bless him. Congratulations dear.”

@Sweet In D middle said:

“God bless this man.”

@Jerry and Jessie said:

“I'm definitely gonna be this kinda husband to my Wife. So help Us GOD.”

