A young man has stirred massive reactions online after sharing a video from his recent outing with a lady

In the clip, he tried to record the both of them sitting together but the lady looked away from the camera

After several failed attempts to make her face the camera, the young man gave up and filmed himself instead

A TikTok user identified as @ablosavadogo1 has gone viral after his video surfaced on the app.

The trending video captured his date who refused to show her face on camera despite his efforts to make her do.

Lady hides her face as man tries to record her

In the video he to get the girl's attention by tapping her but she looked away from the camera and hid her face.

Reactions as lady hides her face from camera during a date

The video has sparked a lot of curiosity among netizens who speculated that she might be ashamed of him.

Others however praised her for being "sharp" and not revealing her face in the viral video.

@Nkeiru said:

“Because you buy am drink, you want her bf to catch her abi.”

@SILVER said:

“It's not fair. When u don't love someone, don't make dem believe or feel u love dem, I really feel for d guy.”

@ChiChi reacted:

“Wise girl, sharp girl. We the chairladies association are proud of you.”

@just_ruthhh commented:

“She get neck pain abi.”

@user6666770187755 commented:

“The song actually fit the situation.”

@meging kalista reacted:

“Na by force for show face.”

@AZUMI reacted:

“Proud of u sisterhood.”

@Ur Obsession reacted:

“Jennifer no gree turn.”

@Senorita_hope said:

“Till date if they should tell any man I've dated to bring a picture of us together, they won't have. I de dodge camera like kilode.”

@Anita Kelvin reacted:

“If I talk wetin de my mind Una fit gather me beat make I just rest.”

@amakahh said:

“Dis girl is me, me wey get pass 8 boyfriend? U wan cast me.”

@Big baby commented:

“Who carry my auntie go out.”

@amyfine said:

“I love this girl until you wife her, don't showcase her to the world.”

@Anita Nikkey commented:

“Who notice say the guy they tap the gal she no gree.”

@user01383217634 reacted:

“Na the second one eye make me laugh.”

Watch the video below:

