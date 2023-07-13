A Nigerian lady caused a stir on social media as she showcased a nice iPhone lookalike she ordered from China

The phone which cost her just N31k came with a free pouch, screen guard, original charger and Airpods

Mixed reactions trailed her showcase as many people indicated an interest in owning one as they appealed to the lady to help out

A Nigerian lady, into the business of importation, has shown off the nice iPhone lookalike she bought from China for her sister.

She said she didn't want to buy an Android phone from Nigeria as they are usually overpriced and with poor camera quality.

The nice smartphone came with a free screen guard, Airpods and others. Photo Credit: @tbh2kshop

Source: TikTok

Showcasing the 'iPhone', she said it cost her N31k and came with a free screen guard, pouch, original charger and Airpods.

She also revealed that shipping the phone cost her N11k. Doing an appraisal of the smartphone, she stated that its battery doesn't get hot like other phones and lasts long.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to her, she ordered the phone from a Chinese website and urged people interested in getting the same to DM her.

It is noteworthy that the smartphone she showcased has the body of an iPhone but its functionalities are Android.

Watch the video below:

Many showed interest in getting the phone

Adiagha_Edidem said:

"On the phone na,let's see if it works,I want to buy too.''

Richie~don said:

"This one no get apple for the back na this won don pass refurbished enjoy."

SJS said:

"Abeg me self buy ahm naa Android version I nearly cry."

georgefrancisca66 said:

"Pls teach me how to order pls."

Luxury Dr Y.M.P said:

"If the screen bad just go use am dash because you nor go see am buy."

martink_id said:

"Make computer village people no see am oo."

444.StrangeMF said:

"Until the phone get issue and you no see the part but."

Tochi said:

"Ignorance is getting the best of most people.

''It's literally just an Android phone with iPhone build."

lekerosky said:

''Please I would like to get mine next week."

Lady buys house after selling 20 iPhones boyfriends bought her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had bought a house after selling 20 iPhones she got from all her boyfriends.

The lady was said to have demanded for the phones from her boyfriends and she actually got them.

Once in possession of the iPhones, she traded them and bought a new house for herself in what people have called a miracle. Twitter user, Kalu Ajah who posted his reaction on the platform said it was the craziest story he read in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng