A mild drama ensued on campus as a young Nigerian man proposed to his female lecturer in public

The female academic appeared emotional as she received his bold gesture with love, amid cheers from onlookers

The incident, caught on tape, has elicited reactions on social media, as people shared their thought on the lecturer's behaviour

A Nigerian student, Big Bantin, caused quite a stir as he proposed to his female lecturer on campus.

The incident happened at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU) and sent social media users into a frenzy.

The student proposed to his female lecturer. Photo Credit: @skidx_4real

Bantin, a songwriter and hypeman, approached her where she sat and presented her flowers. People present screamed happily, urging the lecturer to say yes to him.

Selling the act well, the lecturer acted emotional and covered her face before receiving the flower from the young man. The video went viral on TikTok. Legit.ng gathered that it was all for fun and not a serious proposal.

Responding to the video, the lecturer jokingly remarked that the flower was plastic and directed the young man to come for it.

"It's even plastic....Come and carry your plastic flowers ooo," the lecturer, identified as Ella Baliat, wrote.

Bantin acknowledged her response with a message.

People react to the student-lecturer proposal

Ayoola0163 said:

"Come and try it with iya salami fr kp… where are my slt people."

charlesunegbu1 said:

"Based on say u wan dodge carry over abiii..guy Man."

bossbrown said:

"You propose to your lecturer hmm baba you no fit fail again, wise decision."

The Joker said:

"U don pass her course even after you graduate u still go dey pass."

Airkabs the digital ancestor said:

"You can only propose one you are dating,sonit means you guys have been going out."

adesinajohniyiade said:

"You get mind oooooo. If she was angry, i would have just advised to register for the next JAMB in another school."

user6178836388863 said:

"This wan no mean say if u no do well for exam carry over no go touch u."

