"Miracle Worker": Lady Buys House After Selling 20 iPhones Bought for Her By Her Boyfriends, Story Goes Viral
- A lady has purchased a new house for herself after succeffully selling 20 iPhones she collected from her lovers
- The lady was said to have demanded for the phones from the men and they bought them for her only for her to resell them
- The hair-raising story has sparked massive reactions on Twitter after it was shared by a user named Kalu Ajah
Criticisms have trailed the story of a young lady who sold the 20 iPhones bought for her by her lovers and used the money to buy a house.
The lady was said to have demanded for the phones form her boyfriends and she actually got them.
Once in possession of the iPhones, she traded them and bought a new house for herself in what people have called a miracle.
Story of a lady who sold 20 iPhone 7 she got from her boyfriends
Twitter user, Kalu Ajah who posted his reaction on the platform said it was the craziest story he read in 2022.
His words:
"My craziest story I read in 2022? lady told her 20 plus boyfriends she wanted a new iPhone. She got phones, sold them, bought a house."
Chinese lady who sold 20 iPhones
A check by Legit.ng however traced the original story to a 2016 post made by the BBC.
It confirmed that the story indeed happened in China and the lady was simply identified by the pseudonym, Xiaoli.
According to the story, Xiaoly is not from a rich background, so she probably used the interesting method to buy a house for her parents.
Xiaoly sold all of the iPhone 7 which was the latest in 2016 to Hui Shou Bao at £14,500 (about N7.8 million in today's exchange rate).
Hui Shou Bao, a mobile phone recycling company confirmed buying the phones from the young lady.
See Ajah's post below:
Reactions from Twitter users
@iamincolet said:
"Obtaining money under false pretense."
@ChidoAnyanwu90 commented:
"Women are very industrious and have great business acumen. Well played by her."
@sweetborah said:
"One person, more than 20 boyfriends? These girls are now miracle workers."
@dino_ugo commented:
"She's actually smart."
Source: Legit.ng