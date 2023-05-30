A talented man working at a car assembly plant amazed people as he passed a cable through the body of a vehicle during production

Many people who saw how glibly the person worked through the nook and cranny of a car praised him

The young man set a camera close to him as he bolted different parts of a car while demonstrating great speed

A video of a young man working in a factory has stirred massive reactions as people became interested in his work.

In the clip, the man had gloves on his hand as he stood beside the carcass of a newly painted vehicle.

Man at work inside assembly plant

In one of the videos on his TikTok page, the man wired a vehicle painted in white. He went about the activity without distractions. His movements were well-measured.

After passing a cable through an automobile, he affixed other components to the vehicle. The man was so fast about it.

Keith Bell776 said:

"Enjoy it now before the robots replace you."

KOOL K said:

"Some people ask why he moving so fast obviously haven't seen a assembly line its a time limit on everything."

Thesh×ttalker said:

"Doing so quickly I see why it be recalls."

moustaphadiallo383 said:

"Be careful because if your employer finds out it could potentially cause you problems."

Samuel efe said:

"I need this type of work."

prosperrozzayjr said:

"I love your Job man."

autoelectric said:

"Can I get a job for wiring, I have experience for that and other works also."

Kofiking Jnr said:

"God bless your hustle bro."

gye-nyame_1 said:

"Good job bro,in which ways can one apply for job bro?"

kevosty said:

"I am a professional mechanic too....where can I apply?"

AB said:

"I am interested in that work bro."

