“I Like Your Job”: Talented Young Man Assembles New Car Inside Factory, Quickly Fixes Wires
- A talented man working at a car assembly plant amazed people as he passed a cable through the body of a vehicle during production
- Many people who saw how glibly the person worked through the nook and cranny of a car praised him
- The young man set a camera close to him as he bolted different parts of a car while demonstrating great speed
A video of a young man working in a factory has stirred massive reactions as people became interested in his work.
In the clip, the man had gloves on his hand as he stood beside the carcass of a newly painted vehicle.
Man at work inside assembly plant
In one of the videos on his TikTok page, the man wired a vehicle painted in white. He went about the activity without distractions. His movements were well-measured.
After passing a cable through an automobile, he affixed other components to the vehicle. The man was so fast about it.
Watch one of his videos below:
Here is another:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Keith Bell776 said:
"Enjoy it now before the robots replace you."
KOOL K said:
"Some people ask why he moving so fast obviously haven't seen a assembly line its a time limit on everything."
Thesh×ttalker said:
"Doing so quickly I see why it be recalls."
moustaphadiallo383 said:
"Be careful because if your employer finds out it could potentially cause you problems."
Samuel efe said:
"I need this type of work."
prosperrozzayjr said:
"I love your Job man."
autoelectric said:
"Can I get a job for wiring, I have experience for that and other works also."
Kofiking Jnr said:
"Edo to the world": Young Nigerian man shows off barbing skill after relocating abroad, video stirs reactions
"God bless your hustle bro."
gye-nyame_1 said:
"Good job bro,in which ways can one apply for job bro?"
kevosty said:
"I am a professional mechanic too....where can I apply?"
AB said:
"I am interested in that work bro."
