A lady took to TikTok to show people a house she built four months after she moved and started living in Korea

The lady, @mamnisi1, proudly posted photos of the house, which is now at an advanced stage of construction

Many of her followers who have seen the video took to the comment section to shower her with congratulations

A lady who is building a house has taken to TikTok to show it off to her followers on the platform.

The lady, @mamnisi1 says she lives in Korea and that she started work on the house after spending four months in the country.

The lady said she built the house after living abroad for four months. Photo credit: TikTok/@mamnisi1.

Source: TikTok

Mamnisi happily declared that she is now a landlady at the age of 24, courtesy of her stay in Korea.

The house is still a work in progress, but it has reached an advanced level of construction.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The major thing remaining for the house to be completed is the roofing and furnishing. She said she has been previously unemployed before the blessing finally came.

Mamnisi wrote on TikTok:

"Thinking that I had to take depression medicine because of unemployment. God pulled through for me. Take this as motivation black child, not bragging."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady shows off her house

@Esese_Kunene said:

"Congratulations Sisi. I just finished my Degree and I would like to immigrate to Korea."

@Ziyanda&Linani commented:

"I love this. Congratulations my love."

@Mthavini Mzini Wilso said:

"As soon as I finish my degree I'm leaving South Africa."

@PreshaniPillay said:

"God is so good! Congratulations and keep shining queen."

@Mayekisa said:

"Hi Sisi, please share a plan for the process of building these four rooms."

@Cvarara commented:

"God is great all the time, one day he will remember me as well."

@HeyItsMikki said:

"Saving this TikTok so I can motivate myself! Well done babe."

Lady living abroad builds big house

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who lives in Saudi Arabia built a house of her own.

The lady revealed in a viral TikTok video that she lived in the country for 10 years.

Many people said they would like to build the same kind of house and also asked the lady for her secret.

Source: Legit.ng