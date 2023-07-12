An emotional Nigerian lady broke down in tears after finding out that her admirer had wedded someone else

In a video trending on social media, the lady cried uncontrollably as she watched his wedding photos

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many advising her to look for someone else

A Nigerian lady has been left heartbroken after discovering that the man she had playing hard to get for had gotten married.

The lady was caught crying over the incident after finding out about the man's status.

Lady in tears as her admirer proposes to someone else Photo credit: @gossipmilltv/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

According to sources, the heartbroken lady stumbled upon photographs of her would-be suitor's wedding on her phone, leading to a wave of disbelief and sorrow.

The incident has sparked a conversation in the comment section as many supported the man while others claimed he never loved her.

Reactions as lady cries out over admirer who married someone else

@sire___kezzy27 commented:

“Make he Dey wait for you. Make he Dey toast you. No be all man get time to take chase woman. Man go chase money come still chase woman join. As he ask you out you no agree for am na who agree to date as na he marry so.”

@isyourboy_micklef said;

“Even when you agree sef if him no see a reason to wed you e no go wed you. There is difference Between Girlfriend and wife material. You can meet a peaceful girl who give you comfort and love to marry sef go hungry you. For you to say no from first time simply show that you can’t love him 100%. No girl says no to a guy she truly love. Anyway sorry.”

@youngest_d_love said;

“Why girls like dis tins you want to be chased till entity. 80% of d time na guys way no serious will continue d chasing. Most time d real ones stop Chasing for good reasons.”

@kofiarabmoneygmb said;

“Good for you next time you won’t judge a book by its cover instead you should given him a chance.”

@always_connects said;

“U see ur life Yanga too much . ODI NEXT YEAR.”

@wonderboyodc wrote;

“Na he for wait for 10 years na so one girl do me till I travelled lol as I come back she think say na still that old me lol when my new babe find me come house na she I send go buy drink for my babe lol she come back say any here here is the drinks she look me waka go her house lol the next moment she text me say what I did to her she will never forget.”

@carphy_flinks reacted:

“My gender them go toast you u go dae do shakara, all dis guys no even get time again, if them toast vou and vou dae do like werev them go just move to the next. Congratulations to the lucky one.”

@director.lui commented:

“Some girls don't want you. Still they don't want someone else to have you.”

@_donnyboi said:

“Una go dey stress boys.”

