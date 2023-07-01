A mother’s prank interview in front of her son has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the mum claimed that she had a huge house with a pool, and that her son swam in it every day

Her son, who had no idea that she was joking, looked shocked, then she said that she owned five cars

A hilarious video of a mother who pulled a prank on her unsuspecting son by pretending to be in an interview has gone viral on the popular social media platform TikTok.

In the funny footage, the cheeky mum boasted that she lived in a massive mansion with a sparkling pool, and that her son enjoyed swimming in it every single day.

Her son was not expecting any of the things that came out. Photo credit:@kholekatenza

Source: TikTok

Mother pranks son in video

Her son, who was completely clueless that she was making it all up, stared at her in disbelief.

Then she added that she had a collection of five luxury cars and that most of them were branded Mercedes, her son who was dumbfounded by her outrageous statements simply begged her to start from the beginning and tell the honest truth this time.

Find the video about a mother pranking her son with fake interview below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction about the mother and son fake interview below:

@untando reacted:

"Please start afresh so we can see. I have a feeling he wants to help you lie."

@Lethu said:

"Let's start afresh neh"

@CyaMinnie wrote:

"Lets start a fresh, just saying no more lies."

@ZealNtseane commented:

"Lets start afresh neh s he was giving U a chance to rethink."

@Kismetspices_CT also commented:

"Let's start afresh. Thanx for the laugh."

@User6230945091593:

"He can't say mom is lying but rather, let's start afresh. what a respectful boy."

@User6625121838607:

"I think he realized that he didn't follow instructions."

Daughter reacts during a her father's fake interview

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that One of the latest sensations on TikTok is a hilarious video that captured the moment a father and daughter had a mock interview while sitting next to each other on a sofa.

The father, who acted as the interviewee, began by introducing himself and claiming that he had a healthy routine of going for a run every morning and doing the washing up afterwards.

This statement was designed to elicit a reaction from his daughter, who knew very well that her father was not telling the truth.

Source: Legit.ng