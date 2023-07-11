A young Nigerian lady has shared her ordeal after calling off her relationship with her wealthy fiance

According to her, she had to overlook the fact that he had money because she was going through emotional trauma with him

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many consoling her over the heartbreaking experience

A TikTok user, @thatmelaninbaby has narrated her reason for calling off her wedding just three months before the big day.

In a video posted on her account, the lady said she never thought she would be ending with her fiance months before their wedding.

Lady calls off her wedding three months to d-day Photo credit: @thatmelaninlady/TikTok.

"Imagine ending it with someone you thought would be your forever", she wrote.

She went on to recount how friends blamed her for leaving a "wealthy man" instead of enduring the pains of the relationship.

However, she explained that the emotional pain was too much to bear, causing her to stop focusing on her brand and almost shut it down.

Despite the challenges she faced, she noted that she's currently doing well as she emphasized the importance of prioritizing emotional well-being over material possessions.

Reactions as lady calls off wedding to rich fiance

The video has received a lot of attention on TikTok with many users sharing their experiences of ending relationships before the big day.

Some have praised her for her courage while others expressed their support and encouragement.

@Juneau65 reacted:

“My cousin’s wedding was cancelled a week to her wedding from her husband’s people, she is happily married to a doctor and has twins 2boys.”

@jerrybryan noted:

"No be to marry rich man o. Do you know what's involved?"

@CJ commented:

“Currently facing same thing returned my Bride price before my court wedding. A broken relationship is better than a broken home, I know how u feel dear.”

@i am qwin bee said:

“I’m proud of you because I can relate they’ll blame you and you’ll receive lots of backlash from friends and family lol but you’ll be fine.”

@edicta65 reacted:

“Sending you all the love.”

@sweetpraize reacted:

“Just called mine off today. It's the most difficult decision I had to make but I guess it's for the best.”

@petermirabella945 said:

“We are both on this page. I don't know if I made the right decision to have quit. Mine trad comes up next month.”

Lady calls off wedding 3 days before d-day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a media personality, Amanda Chisom, has shared a screenshot of a lady's tweet who called off her marriage three days to the D-Day.

In the tweet, the lady said that her fiance was always telling her that his money was in a fixed deposit. Despite the lady's numerous requests, the man said that he would refund whatever is spent on the wedding.

She eventually called off the wedding on the advice of a marriage counsellor. In her words: "This guy hasn't dropped one penny and wedding is in 3 days, he keeps saying his money is in fixed deposit and that he will refund me."

Source: Legit.ng