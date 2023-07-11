Kamsiyochukwu Umeh is a 16-year-old student of Deeper Life High School who emerged as the best performing candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) with a 360 score.

Before she became popular, there was one Mmesoma Ejikeme who claimed to have scored 362 only to be exposed by JAMB.

JAMB spent a lot of hours proving that the result presented by the lady was false.

The student opens up that she wants to become Chemical Engineer. Photo credit: UGC

After her confession, many was able to agree that it was indeed a doctored work by the young student whose actual score is 249.

Here are three things to know about her:

01. She is from Anambra State

She is from Anambra State and has also received a scholarship from Governor Chukwuma Soludo to study at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

02. Future Engineer

In her interview with AriseTV, she said she is interested in studying Chemical Engineering and hopes to become an Engineer in the future. She also chose University of Lagos as most preferred institution.

03. Personal drive and divine help

She attributed her success to God, hard work, discipline and the support of her parents and teachers. She also revealed that it was her first time taking the UTME.

