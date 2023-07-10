A construction worker has sparked a debate online after showing off a fine two-bedroom bungalow

While sharing the photo via Twitter, he asked netizens to give him only N5 million to build it for them

Social media users have reacted differently to the post with many insisting that N5 million is too small for a standard house

A construction worker identified as @AbrahamMacHILLS on Twitter has sparked outrage after claiming that he can build a two-bedroom house for N5 million.

While assuring people of his genuineness, he noted that the money will be spent together with the client overseeing the affairs.

Construction worker displays house he can build with N5 million Photo credit: Star Tribune/ Getty Images, Abraham MacHills/ Twitter

The worker shared a photo of a fine house on Twitter with the caption: "With 5M, I can build this 2 bedroom house for you if you already have a land."

He also noted that the building is made of bricks and perimeter fence isn't included.

Many people have criticized the worker as they claimed he was making unrealistic promises.

A netizen identified as @dukeee77 claimed that the average cost of building a two-bedroom house in Nigeria is around N12 million.

Others accused the worker of taking advantage of people who are looking to build affordable homes.

Reactions as construction worker shares photo of N5 million house

@isykanr reacted:

“I have 5m but convince me first.”

@Emirate said:

“Made of what to ask? With fence? I will give u 5m to do this for me if i can ask few more question and you can answer.”

@iam _oludare said:

“How long will it take you to complete the building?”

@Meenorah commented:

“Can we be civic and ethical, I want to believe this is all cruise. From my little project management experience in this industry, this is NEVER possible, I don't need BOQ or archi plans, from this little elevation it's some Internet cruise here.”

@UNCLE AJALA reacted:

“1. To me, 5m Naira can't build this. 2. If you can post the plan of this building with sections, can calculate what it will cost to build it for you. 3. Can you pls show the interior, let's see how many toilets you have, your kitchen finishes, pop or pvc design, wardrobes.”

@seyi reacted:

“Sir, this structure will cost nothing less than 64,000 USD (or about 50,000,000 NGN). With all due respect, you're being economical with the truth.”

@Morris_Monye reacted:

“Has he built for anyone. Let me see first.”

@ArojojoyeAd said:

“Do you know how much is cement now? Okay ooo.”

@didi okoh reacted:

“I'm not into buildings but I doubt if 5M can pull this shaa.”

@bitsprogrammer reacted:

“Translation = with 5m I will start the foundation and bill you later, after all, it is your money that we will be spending. Nice marketing though.”

@ChukzLa reacted:

“Na Block house or wooden.”

Somorin Osifeso reacted:

@It's impossible to build this for N5M. In my opinion and experience.”

See the post below:

Man uses N1.3 million to build fine mud house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a short video showing a newly-built mud house has received over 720k views on TikTok alone. The video was posted on the platform on October 18 by a user named Lawrance, who appears to be a building expert.

The video, which lasted about 39 seconds, showed how the house was built from the foundation to the roofing. What made the video more interesting is that Lawrance did not use bricks for the house. Instead of bricks, he made use of mud and sticks, which were later plastered with cement.

TikTok users who are interested in owning such a house asked how much was spent on it, and Lawrance said it cost about N1.3 million (Ksh386,000). Lawrance said he does not use bricks because it costs less with mud. The video of the fine house has stunned his followers on TikTok as it has been viewed over 720k times and received more than 11k likes and 251 comments.

Source: Legit.ng