A sexagenarian's life mission of fixing potholes on Abuja roads for about three decades has been rewarded

The 60-year-old was gifted a new truck after a young man publicised his kind deeds and set up a trust fund for him

According to the man, he finds it hard to sleep well when he notices a bad road around him and this has been his motto for 30 years

Daniel Davou, a 60-year-old Nigerian man who fixes potholes on Abuja roads for free has been gifted a new truck.

Businessman, Double OG, who shared the heartwarming development on Twitter, added that Daniel was given a little award for his work.

Daniel Davou was gifted a new truck. Photo Credit: @DoubleOGAdoga

Source: Twitter

Some weeks ago, Double OG took Daniel's story to Twitter, revealing that the sexagenarian has been fixing potholes for the past 30 years.

He further stated that Daniel has been fixing the Abuja roads all by himself. Double OG shared a quote credited to Daniel about his motivation for fixing roads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I cannot sleep well if there is bad road close to me, I must go and repair it.”

The young man said Daniel had been doing the road work religiously with no noise, PR or recognition and urged people to donate to a set-up trust fund for the sexagenarian so his children can get an inheritance.

People donated to this cause and it is from the proceeds that Daniel got a new truck. A video shared on YouTube captured the lovely moment Daniel was gifted the new truck.

Netizens hail Daniel Davou

@dankarfa said:

"At last somebody has acknowledged his selfless service to humanity. Each time I came across him l salute him. There was a time NTA featured him on one of their programme, it ended there. One would expect the FCT to acknowledge his efforts for doing what they woefully Failed."

@pokerface047 said:

"He was my neighbour in jikwoyi for 8yrs.

"Very calm man so happy to see this.

"This made my night I swear."

@Ghenedinho said:

"I was with this man last week at goodluck Jonathan bridge, by force head quarter/court of appeal.

"He successfully covered those big potholes when coming from AYA to secetariat ❤️❤️❤️."

@FarindokiOmar said:

"Congrats to him.

"He is Doing an an excellent work in reducing potholes in the FCT and environs."

@iam_damayor said:

"You will think this is something that will move the FCT ministry but nope they will look away.

"OG, well done for this."

Meet Nigerian man fixing bad Rivers road for years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a Nigerian man who has been fixing a bad Rivers road for seven years.

Thanks to Ikem's kind gesture, users of the road have less to worry about when plying the route described as one of the worst in the state when it rains.

According to Gist Ville, Ikem does the road maintenance work with assistance from two other persons without any remuneration attached. The man said money appreciative road users gift him is used in getting stones and paying the persons who work with him.

Source: Legit.ng