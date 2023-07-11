A building expert, Abraham, who shared a photo of the house he can build for the N5m has got a public deal to do the same

A scholarship expert, Oludayo Sokunbi, who doubted he could achieve that with the money, said he was willing to give him the sum

Mixed reactions trailed the public deal as some people said that the man could never deliver the project on the budget

A building contractor, Abraham, made a viral Twitter post and said he could build a standard house for N5m.

When he made the tweet, many people thronged his comment section with questions and doubts, especially now that building materials prices are up.

Some people believed the contractor can deliver the project. Photo source: @AbrahamMacHILLS, @Oludeewon

Source: Twitter

Man to build house with N5m

Those who believed him and saw it as a good opportunity and DMed him. A scholarship expert, Oludayo Sokunbi, made a public deal with him to test his ability to deliver house for N5M.

In a , he said:

"Let's have a public twitter deal. I will send the 5M to you and you MUST deliver. Deal?"

@tosinraj said:

"Will he offer land too join? Lol."

@oviosu said:

"Person will deliver "disappearance" with your N5m..."

@_Thurba said:

"As a quantity surveyor , I think the 5M is achievable with low finish , no furnishing."

@Mykoladoo said:

"Na to use 100k frame this pic give you now and flex with the remaining 4.9milli."

@TheHabaneroChef said:

"E go deliver, now whether the house go collapse or not is another issue."

@OyakhireTaiye said:

"Make e sign agreement fess oo, make e also bring police report say he never swindle anybody before."

@paybosco said:

"N5m can actually build the house and house."

@BidexPorche said:

"Bro the foundation, roofing , deck! 5m Izz gone."

@thangison said:

"It's possible to get it down. A sincere developer will manage the resources. We are into property development and I can tell you it's possible."

@zobber37 said:

"He knows he can’t…don’t waste your money cos u will still be advised to help a brother out. Cement is =N=5,000.00 per bag and I bet u, u will use more than one trailer."

Source: Legit.ng