Mmesoma Ejikeme's controversies recently showed that all Nigerians must come together if there is a major need to move the country forward.

Barrister Tetilope Anifowoshe made the call in an interview with Legit.ng while reacting to the actions of the 19-year-old Ejikeme, the Unified Tertiary Matriculation candidate, who inflated her 2023 result from 249 to 362.

Nigerian lawyer explains what Nigerians should learn from Ejikeme's result controversies Photo Credit: @d_LegalEagle

Source: Twitter

The background story of Mmesoma Ejikeme

Ejikeme claimed that 362 was her actual score in the 2023 UTME exam. She got an N3 million scholarship from the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company after she claimed to have the highest score in the 2023 UTME examination.

The Anambra state was about to honour her and contacted the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) before proceeding. Still, the board conducting the exam disclosed that her score was 249.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The development generated lots of controversies among Nigerians, particularly on social media, where some claimed JAMB was making the move because Ejikeme was from the Igbo extraction in the country.

JAMB maintains position on Mmesoma Ejikeme's UTME result

JAMB then maintained its position on the matter, and Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra set up a committee to investigate the situation.

During the investigation, the committee was about to reveal the truth as Ejikeme confessed to the crime and subsequently apologised to JAMB and Nigerians.

According to the lawyer:

"Mmesoma Ejikeme's JAMB saga is proof that it takes all of us working together to improve Nigeria. According to the most recent findings and report of JAMB, a teenager engaged in delinquent behaviour. However, because of our division and lack of faith in Nigeria's institutions, some of the country's citizens initially construed government efforts to uncover the delinquency as showing favouritism and tribalism. Nigerians' reactions is a terrible evidence to how racially and religiously prejudiced we are as a people."

Source: Legit.ng