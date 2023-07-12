Embattled Nigerian student, Mmesoma Ejikeme, has caused a buzz online after a new video surfaced online

In the video, the Anambra State Commissioner of Education shared her experience with the student

Mmesoma Ejikeme has been in the news ever since she was accused by JAMB of manipulating her exam score

An investigation into the controversy surrounding Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme and the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has shed more light on the incident.

During an interview on Africa Independent Television's 'Kaakaki' program, Anambra State Commissioner of Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, who was part of the committee investigating the matter under Governor Charles Soludo, spoke at length on the manipulation saga.

Mmesoma Ejikeme speaks on forging JAMB result Photo credit: Mmesoma Ejikeme/ Google Images.

Source: UGC

According to Prof Chuma-Udeh, Mmesoma was asked to divulge her reason for manipulating her JAMB score but the student was unable to provide a plausible answer.

She revealed in a video that the 19-year-old student kept on repeating 'nothing', stating that she had no idea why she carried out the illegal act.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Commissioner however refuted the popular assumption that her actions were a consequence of inadequate upbringing, emphasizing that the human mind is intricate and sometimes exhibits perplexing behavior.

Prof Chuma-Udeh suggested that the young lady's behaviour may be attributed to a psychological issue, stating that individuals occasionally act in extreme and inexplicable ways, and it is not always a result of parental negligence.

She said:

"The human mind is full of complexities, and this is one of those cases of being a human being. I think it's a psychological issue.

"Sometimes, people tend to behave ultra-viciously, and it's not a result of poor parental training. Because when we asked her, she couldn't provide a valid reason for her action."

The Commissioner noted that human beings engage in various behaviours, and in this case, the act of forgery was particularly conspicuous and evident to the public eye.

Reactions as commissioner shares Mmesoma's response when asked why she forged JAMB score

@aderonke66 said:

"I can't believe I supported this girl when it all started. How can she say nothing?"

@smooth___ commented:

"Mmesoma this is disappointing. You are too young to be entangled in such a mess."

@OKAF1000 said:

“Mmesoma result case, in my opinion the parents would have been the one to be penalised. Mesoma is a child who may have been venerable by lack of both parental and pastoral care. I remember in mid 80s. UK parents who had truant children were punished for their children playing truancy at school. Parents should put close eye in what their children do in and outside school, that's the reason we have parents teachers association.”

Watch the video below:

Eye witness at Mmesoma Ejikeme's JAMB hall breaks silence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Facebook user identified as Ilumina Light sparked another online controversy after narrating what transpired at Mmesoma Ejikeme's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)hall. In his post, he defended Nmesoma, who has been trending on social media for inflating her JAMB score.

According to Light, during the computer-based test (CBT), Mmesoma's system developed glitches and stopped working. The examiners intervened afterwards, and it took them some time to resolve the issue before she was able to continue her exams. Light noted that nobody knew about this incident, and he decided to share it, seeing that the embattled student is passionate about not just studying but excelling.

"What you don't know is this. MMESOMA actually scored 249, a high score that can gain admission easily. "It doesn't stop there. During the CBT, her system developed glitches that took examiners quite some time to resolve before she continued, to finish same time with others.

Source: Legit.ng