A heartwarming TikTok video of a little brother and sister who share a lovely bond has gone viral and touched many people online.

The girl was absolutely delighted to have a little brother like him in her life and showed him her affection by giving him lots of cuddles and kisses.

Little brother with proud sister showers love on him. Photo credit: @lolo1ofimostate

Source: TikTok

Little sister showers love on younger brother

The TikTok video showcased every sweet moment between the brother and sister in a brilliant way, from playing together to reading stories to snuggling in bed.

Many social media users who watched the video were moved by the heartwarming bond between the brother and sister and wished they had children like that.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 200,000 likes with more than 2000 comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the little brother and sister with unique bond below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the bond between the little brother and sister below:

@EmemIme reacted:

"It's so obvious that you are a good mom. Weldone mamay."

@Queenlywin said:

"So adorable. May the bond and love never die."

@Kosisochukwu wrote:

"I claim this for my children."

@Christophercolumbus commented:

"This was definitely me and my elder sister, the day she got married, i was just standing there crying."

@Gloriaodeks also commented:

"God please let my future children have this bond."

@User2178304119327:

"God bless you mummy and surely He lives in your home, may this bond last forever."

@Beautyv:

"I'm teary, dis is so so so beautiful eee."

@Norabliss:

"So adorable to watch, and they're so cutee."

@AngelreneX:

"You train her so well God bless yoU this kids are getting the best love ever, U can't give what u don't have."

Source: Legit.ng