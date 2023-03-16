The brothers of a young lady, Chidinma, danced and sang around her in the kitchen as she was preparing yam porridge for them

Excited about their sister's cooking, they turned the kitchen into a performance stage as one of them served as a hypeman

Many social media users who reacted to the video said the lady must have a very interesting relationship with her brothers

A lady, Chidinma, the only girl in a family with five boys, got so much attention from her siblings in a video shared by one of her brothers.

In the clip shared by @de_ouse, one of Chidinma's brothers carried a Bluetooth speaker as another one led, and they both danced towards the kitchen where she was cooking yam porridge for the family.

The lady got entertained by her brothers' performance. Photo source: @de_ouse

Source: TikTok

Brothers entertain sister in kitchen

Excited about the meal she was preparing, they used the name of the food to make music and danced around her.

During the video, one of the young men took a slice of yam and mimicked playing the violin as he cut it into pieces. Chidinma was thrilled. They had different performances in the kitchen.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 16,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Neche said:

"Food wey supposed done with 10mins go con reach 3hours."

nena said:

"People's serious boyfriends. them say na our 'handsome chi'."

One of the brothers replied:

"We just want finish this girl."

@priscy#$ said:

"I remember that's how my brother always hails me when am in the kitchen cuz he wants a big portion.... and chi never fails."

user8605821751231 said:

"Chai.. make una Sha dey check chidinmma heart rate regularly."

Prince said:

"This your hype man with the camera eh."

LASH AND BROW ARTIST said:

"If Chi ever travel eeh, she go miss you guys."

