An adorable video of singer Ruger has surfaced on social media to the delight of his fans and followers

Apparently, the Bounce hitmaker jumped on a video call with two little siblings and they couldn’t contain their excitement after seeing him

An older family member encouraged the shy kids to talk to Ruger and many people had sweet reactions to the video

Nigerian singer Ruger may be controversial for stirring drama online occasionally but he is no doubt among the most loved artistes in the country at the moment.

Just recently, a video showing Ruger’s encounter with some of his young fans surfaced in the online community and put a smile on the faces of many.

Ruger video calls brother and sister. Photo: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the singer decided to surprise the little ones with a video call and they couldn’t control their emotions as he popped up on the screen.

The male sibling blushed hard as he held on to the phone while his younger female sibling ran around the house as she screamed in excitement.

Both kids couldn’t stay settled, leaving Ruger to smile from his end equally. However, an older family member who was present was heard calling the kids to order and telling them to speak with Ruger.

Watch the lovely video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

mrlarger_121 said:

“Let me call them on video now, if they no shout and laugh like this, I fit swear 0o... all of us na celebrity.”

legendary_sg said:

“Im know go call fans wey go bill am ooo.”

realtoobwoy said:

“Ruger dey on a good mood today wey him just buy him new rideafter today, make anybody no cross him part sha.”

official_zaza said:

“Na Ruger people les be dis oo which fan.”

dejavumgmt said:

“Wait what exactly does he sing about for kids to actually like him?”

olamsj.a.y said:

“Lol if na we call now e no go pick 000.”

