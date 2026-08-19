Osunba Silas Tolani, a Lagos State University engineering student, entered university with nothing and left with a string of remarkable achievements

The young man won six undergraduate scholarships while also holding five leadership positions throughout his time at LASU

He shared his results and awards on X, revealing a first-class CGPA and two best graduating student honours

Osunba Silas Tolani, a graduate of the Department of Electronic and Computer Engineering at Lagos State University (LASU), has become a talking point on social media after revealing the full scope of what he achieved during his undergraduate years.

In a post on his X page, @thaguymaxx, the young man shared the details of a university journey that produced a first-class degree, six scholarships, three published academic papers, five leadership positions, and two best graduating student awards, one for his department and another for the entire Faculty of Engineering, Class of 2025.

LASU graduate records 4.77 CGPA after winning 6 scholarships. Photo Source: Twitter/thaguymaxx

Source: Getty Images

From nothing to top of class

Tolani's post opened with a line that has since resonated widely:

"How can I lose when I came here with nothing."

That single sentence set the tone for everything that followed, as he laid out an undergraduate record that would be remarkable by any standard.

@thaguymaxx's final CGPA stood at 4.77 out of 5.0, which placed him at the summit of his department and faculty. Beyond the grade point average, he secured six scholarships over the course of his studies, published three academic papers, and took on five leadership roles within the university community.

He was named the Best Graduating Student (BGS) in the Department of Electronic and Computer Engineering as well as the BGS for the Faculty of Engineering for the Class of 2025, a double recognition that underlines the consistency of his performance across the full duration of his degree.

Record built over four years at LASU

What makes Tolani's story particularly striking is the combination of academic and extracurricular achievement. Winning six scholarships as an undergraduate is rare on its own, but pairing that with three published papers and five leadership positions suggests a student who was deliberate about how he used his time on campus.

His post on X quickly drew attention, with many users responding to the quiet confidence of his opening line and the weight of everything it represented. For a young man who described himself as having arrived at LASU with nothing, the list of accomplishments he left with tells a very different story.

Read the post he shared online below:

LASU graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a fresh graduate of Lagos State University, Chizobam Favour Okafor-Chibuike, had graduated with First Class Honours in Chemical Engineering.

She shared her achievement on LinkedIn, reflecting on her academic journey, projects, and personal growth during her time at the university.

Source: Legit.ng