A hilarious conversation between a young man and his sister got many laughing when the sibling said she gave out her number

In defense of her decision, the kid revealed that she had to do so because of the pitiable way her classmate begged

The brother was so amazed as he asked the kid if she was not too young to give boys her phone number

A young man (@kyk2224) made a video of the conversation he had with his little sister. Without knowing he was capturing her, the kid politely asked the brother for the opportunity to make TikTok video with his phone.

The brother wondered why she was in his room at night and had not gone to bed. He told her he was busy chatting on his phone.

Many people said that the kid's voice is so funny. Photo source: @kyk2224

Girl exchanged number with schoolmate

Seconds into the clip, he asked the girl who was disturbing her phone in the morning with calls. She told him it was a boy she gave her number.

The kid funnily said that she gave out her contact because she pitied the boy's plea. Her brother was stunned.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Abike said:

"Boy never ask for my own number them don dey ask for this girl number. God am I a stone."

Aramideklever said:

"Her voice sef Dey gimme joy she’s so funny."

oluwadamilola said:

"Please. I like the fact she's not keeping things from u don't stop her from telling things. ND don't say things that she will stop talking to you."

user9726323647228 said:

"I don talk am say I b wood ,okunrin no ask of my number."

Ajike Ade said:

"Ajeh her voice Dey give me joy anu e shemi."

Onitolo lateefat said:

"I love her relationship with her brother but God if I’m a crocodile why am I not in the river."

Source: Legit.ng