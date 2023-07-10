A Nigerian mother has kept people in stitches after sharing a video of her little daughter acting at home

In the viral video on TikTok, she asked the little girl to shed tears and she carried out the task perfectly

Many social media users who watched the clip advised the mum to focus on improving her acting talent

A TikTok user identified as @lashedbyrosyglams has shared a hilarious video of her little daughter on her page.

In the trending video, the little girl immediately began to cry when she was asked by her mother to do so.

Surprisingly, she was also able to stop abruptly after her mother gave her the instruction to stop. However, there were no tears spotted on her face.

The funny mother captioned the video:

"My daughter is full of drama."

Many people have commented on the video with many finding it cute and others noting that she would make a good actress.

Reactions as mum shares video of little daughter acting at home

@Victoria Frank reacted:

“Good actress.”

@patienceutete817 said:

“Une drama baby. You will make a good actor.”

@WE FRAME U reacted:

“She will be best actress.”

@Makeba Judy said:

“I want this baby.”

@aishaaisha commented:

“So adorable.”

@jlobrown reacted:

“Her cute self.”

@progressivemoyo reacted:

“She's so cute.”

@Becreative.net reacted:

“She’s a good actress.”

@Lula.Bridget said:

“Girl is focused on the mission.”

@BABY NA SUGAR SUGAR said:

“Take her to play movie.”

@user94052694169327 reacted:

“You have to start taking her to funerals, is a full-time job.”

Watch the video below:

Young girl displays perfect acting skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a talented 13-year-old girl has impressed many netizens on TikTok with her impeccable acting skill. TikTok has gradually become a platform for people to showcase their talents, and 13-year-old Sapphire_ekeng09 is now the latest sensation.

The young girl shared a video on her page showcasing her unique acting skills, and it captured the hearts of many. In the video, the girl spoke eloquently in fluent English with a beautiful accent that appealed to many.

Her acting skills were fully displayed as she delivered her lines precisely and perfectly showed emotion. The video quickly went viral, with many people praising the young girl for her talent and skill. Despite her young age, @sapphire_ekeng09 has managed to capture the hearts of many people with her acting skills.

