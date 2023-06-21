A video of a young girl showcasing her acting skill has captivated the minds of netizens on TikTok

In the incredible video, the young girl spoke smartly and audibly and this endeared the hearts of many

While her acting skill was topnotch, her accent was also another interesting part of the clip that could not be overlooked

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A talented 13-year-old girl has impressed many netizens on TikTok with her impeccable acting skill.

TikTok has gradually become a platform for people to showcase their talents and 13-year-old Sapphire_ekeng09 is now the latest sensation.

Young girl displays perfect acting skill Photo credit: @sapphireekeng09/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The young girl shared a video on her page showcasing her unique acting skill, and it captured the hearts of many.

In the video, the girl spoke eloquent and fluent English with a beautiful accent that appealed to many.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her acting skill was on full display as she delivered her lines with precision and a perfect show of emotion.

Netizens hail Sapphire over unique accent and acting skill

The video quickly went viral, with many people praising the young girl for her talent and skill.

Despite her young age, @sapphire_ekeng09 has managed to capture the hearts of many people with her acting skills.

@joachim said:

"You will be a star girl. Keep pushing."

@osinachijuls reacted:

"Sapphire I always look up to your videos. Your future is bright."

@ahmed Sarah commented:

"Wonder girl. I look forward to seeing you on big screens someday."

@annabel added:

"Mercy Johnson Gatto hide her face cos this young girl is taking over."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian girl acts like her dad perfectly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young girl has earned the admiration of internet users for the manner in which she acted like her father. Her mother, Mrs Bakare Adenike, shared a clip on TikTok of the talented girl in action, all dressed up like a man as she faked being the man of the house.

Holding a bag and rocking a native men's cap, she entered the house and exchanged pleasantries with her siblings and mum, who took on the roles of kids and wife, respectively. She complained about the stuffiness of the house and questioned why the air conditioner was not turned on. Without breaking out of character, she scolded everyone for leaving the kitchen door open while cooking, saying steams from there are entering the living room.

She asked for something to chew on while expressing being tired and went on to gossip with her mum-turned-wife. The talented kid switched between English and Yoruba flawlessly.

Source: Legit.ng