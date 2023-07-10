A lady tweeted that she is not leaving Nigeria to live elsewhere, even for love

She insisted that she is staying for her family and God, not necessarily because of anything else

She also shared some things that she loves about Nigeria, such as the unity, humor and hard work of its people

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to declare that she is not leaving her country to live elsewhere, even for love.

She said she can travel but she is not relocating because she cannot live without her family.

Lady says Nigerians are hard working and united people. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The woman, who goes by the name @ojoynels, explained her reasons for staying back in Nigeria in a tweet that has gone viral.

She wrote:

"I'm not leaving Nigeria to live else where. Before you come to ask me out, have this at the back of your mind. I can travel but I'm not relocating. I cannot live without my family."

She also told Legit.ng that she is very big on love and family and that is her basis for staying back.

"I am the first daughter and have many responsibilities on my shoulders. I want to be a present daughter and shower my parents with love while they are still alive."

She added that she is not giving up on Nigeria, but rather zoning out of its problems.

However, she also mentioned some things that she loves about Nigeria, such as the unity, humor and hard work of its people.

In her words:

"When Hilda Baci had her cook-a-thon, everyone was excited, rooting and praying for her. No one cared about anything except Hilda Baci, even the GWR website felt it. We are also excellent with our humor. My goodness, a day on Nigeria Twitter will have you on a roller coaster of emotions but especially that of laughter. We're funny people."

Find the tweet the lady made below

