A young Nigerian lady has celebrated the completion of her spacious posh house which cost her millions of naira

According to the businesswoman, it took just four months to construct and has been put up for rent

She shared a video showing when the building process was ongoing and what its interior looks like

A Nigerian lady identified as Jennie has celebrated the construction of her house in the space of four months.

Jennie shared a video of the house in its incomplete state on TikTok and when it was eventually completed.

She appreciated God for making her a landlady. In a new video, the businesswoman gave netizens a tour of the house that has been put up for rent.

She said that two apartments in the house have already been rented out and only two more are remaining.

Jennie showcased its kitchen and rooms, saying they are spacious.

Social media reactions

teclachinwe said:

"Congratulations dear I am next oo."

userbbbeauty said:

"Congrats baby girl."

Deb Deb said:

"Congratulations I tap from this."

Sharon_Herself1 said:

"Congratulations hair guru."

Imadu Favour said:

"4 month obi ….congratulations."

Augustina Nwaokenye said:

"Wow … congratulation. I tap into this testimony."

Abisarf said:

"Estimate of How much you spent in all."

Houseofmo_divas said:

"Congratulations more blessings."

user4386184611887 said:

"I tap from the blessings ❤️i we do mine this year."

