A lady who got a job as a woman's salesgirl created an Instagram in the name of her boss' company

According to the boss, the lady started taking orders on her behalf through the page without letting her know

The worker's move stirred mixed reactions online, as some said that it would have been good if she had informed her employer

A viral TikTok video captured when a boss questioned her new salesgirl impersonating her and her business.

According to the boss, the salesgirl was recently employed and had not spent more than two weeks with her.

The boss wondered why the salesgirl has been using all her photos. Photo source: @everythingtemmy25

Source: TikTok

Employee impersonated boss on Instagram

The shop owner found out that the new worker in the employment space had created a fake Instagram business account to impersonate her.

She took pictures of the goods in the shop and started taking orders. When the lady wanted to speak, the boss got angry at how she tried to defraud her. The video was shared by @everythingtemmy25.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mayor said:

"Marketing for your boss is not bad, but impersonating her is actually the offense. It shows she has ulterior motives."

Queen Wharie said:

"Is not a bad thing she is also marketing for you."

EveryThingTemmy replied:

"Marketing through stealing too she was caught through CCTV stealing."

Emmanuel said:

"That's why Igbo man is always Igbo, he don't care what you use his picture for as far money is coming let it keep coming."

Oluwabusola said:

"I did this when I was working and my boss was glad …unless if she is stealing:…there is nothing bad In marketing for ur boss."

bnelson.osas said:

"I don’t understand how people are saying as far as she’s making money, you people don’t understand how deep it is, she should have informed her boss."

mide said:

"She as always have this in mind even before u employ her ….so she just started executing her plans once she was employed."

