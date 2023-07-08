Nigerian teenager, Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme, had admitted to committed forgery concerning her 2023 JAMB result

In front of a panel that had her principal's presence, Ejikeme said that nobody aided her in the falsification

Nigerians who got to know the steps she took to perfect the bad act recanted their words of support for Ejikeme

For days, issues surrounding Mmesoma Ejikeme's Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) score trended as Nigerians were divided between those who supported her and those who believed she forged the result.

Notable Nigerians like Innoson Vehicle had earlier given the same girl a scholarship after she supposedly emerged as the best student from 2023 JAMB with above 360 scores.

Ejikeme said she printed the result from a cybercafe. Photo source: @yabaleftonline, Premium Times

As discrepancies in the details of her result came up, JAMB said that the result she had been parading around was fake.

In the latest findings by an Anambra panel set up on the matter, here are the first three things she said before the panel:

1. Ejikeme admitted to forgery:

According to the Anambra report, the lady said that she is guilty of the forgery accusation. Her school principal was present when she made the allegation.

2. Nobody supported Ejikeme in the JAMB result manipulation

The teenage girl revealed that she went about the doctoring of the result by herself. She said that nobody supported her.

3. How Ejikeme went to cyber cafe

The girl admitted in front of the panel that after manipulating the result, she went to an internet cafe named Priscal Global Computers to print the same document out using her same Airtel number.

See the report below:

Nigerians who supported Ejikeme's forged JAMB result apologised

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians reacted on social media after Ejikeme finally admitted that she forged her result.

People who read the panel reports apologised to those they had called out and talked down on why they were trying to support the teenager's innocence.

CBT owner appealed to Ejikeme to come clean

In other news, Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation and owner of the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) centre where Mmesoma Ejikeme sat for her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) called on the candidate to explain the source of her result.

Chidoka said he would plead with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for leniency if Mmesoma came clean with her result source.

