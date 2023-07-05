A young Nigerian man has shared a QR code that he generated, putting in a fake JAMB score of 390

The man use the QR code to show that it was possible for anybody to create their own scores and put any name

Nigerians who scanned the code were surprised as they added to the conversation surrounding the alleged forged result of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma

In light of the forgery case surrounding Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, a young man has shown that creating a barcode and input whatever result one likes is possible.

Responding to a Twitter post comparing different barcodes to add to the ongoing conversation on the girl's result, the man shared another barcode, asking people to scan it.

Many people were surprised that it's possible to create fake codes. Photo source: @david_saint

Many people were surprised when they saw Seji on Twitter as a candidate name with a fake JAMB score of 390.

Many people who scanned it found it unbelievable as some asked him how he could do it.

See the Twitter post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@obaitee1 said:

"Now im convinced.. there's a foul play from her end."

@abduljeleel605 said:

"So na your name you just put."

@alloysius3 said:

"Seijin this one is yours ohh, you also wrote jamb lol."

@EforkDavis5 said:

"We aren’t fools like ya nah …..we should scan what you crop outta nowhere."

@Homiebishop said:

"Anybody can create code."

@david_saint_ replied:

"Exactly, and the one in the first frame has a white background compared to the one in the 3rd frame that blends with the paper color."

@not_chaosssss said:

"She's not. the qr code has been tampered with. anybody can create it."

@Josi_Elewa said:

"Nigeria is a den of thieves. You people are actually robbers and I hope that girl goes to prison alongside all her handlers."

@betgains said:

"Lmaoo JAMB operations poor sha, how can a QR code be showing two separate result, imagine hacker embed malware on the QR code."

App for creating JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man uncovered a fake result-generating app. Facebook user, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, displayed the application named 'JambFun-Fake Jamb Result Maker', saying he found it on the Google Play Store.

With the application, the youth generated a fake result for himself, like a candidate who took the 2023 UTME, and stunned netizens with its outcome.

Boy scored 340 in JAMB

In other news, a brilliant Nigerian student, Adeoba Adedayo James, who is only 15 years old, emerged victorious in his 2023 UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) with a 340 aggregate score.

The smart student scored 93 in mathematics and 90 in physics. He had 96 and 61 in chemistry and English language, respectively.

Source: Legit.ng