The former minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili, said she's satisfied with the Anambra State panel of inquiry findings over the case of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the teenage girl who falsified her JAMB UTME score.

In the report released by the panel of inquiry, it was confirmed that Mmesoma confessed openly that she manipulated her UTME score, as earlier alleged by the examination board.

Oby Ezekwesili called on the school, the church and other veritable bodies to give Mmesoma Ejikeme proper counselling. Photo Credit: @obyezeks

The report, according to Punch, reads:

“In Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s submission, she owned up in the presence of her principal, and the Education Secretary that the narration by the JAMB officials was a true and correct description of what transpired.

“She also admitted to having given a manipulated result by herself unaided, using the same phone Airtel Number.

“According to her, she proceeded to the cybercafé (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) where she printed the results she had manipulated."

Ezekwesili, in her reaction to Mmesoma's confession, said she supports the sanction imposed by JAMB on the teenager while urging that she needs proper counselling and not victimisation by the public.

She said:

"Mmesoma’s action has consequences. I, therefore, support the sanctions imposed by JAMB as a deterrent to all who participate in the systemic exam malpractices within our educational system.

"I also recommend sustained counseling for Mmesoma by the family, school and church to support her as she reflects on this tragic episode and makes a decision to embrace values and rewards of effort while eschewing dishonest gain for the rest of her life."

