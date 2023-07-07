Aminat Yusuf is a Nigerian lawyer who graduated with a 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in Law from the Lagos State University (LASU) in 2023

She became the first LASU undergraduate to obtain a perfect CGPA of 5.0 in the university’s 40 years of existence.

She is also an Edo State indigene and was offered automatic employment by the Edo State Government.

She was awarded the N10 million naira promised to her. Photo credit: Legit.ng Archive

Legit.ng compiles three things that happened when Aminat Yusuf met Governor Sanwo-Olu in government house on Thursday, 6 July, 2023:

1. Received her 10 million naira as promised

Aminat Yusuf, the all-time best graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU), was rewarded with N10 million by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for finishing with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 in Law.

The Governor had earlier pledged the cash prize when he announced Aminat as the valedictorian at the university’s convocation ceremony.

2. Had a good time with the education-loving Governor

She had a relaxed chat with the Governor about her background and journey. Aminat, who was accompanied by her parents, Mr. Ibrahim Yusuf and Hajia Halimah, shared her story of how she rose to prominence through her brilliance and hard work.

She credited her parents for their unrelenting support and discipline, saying that making them proud was her way of paying back their sacrifices.

3. Charged to be a role model

She was charged to be a role model for young people in vulnerable communities.

The Governor praised Aminat for validating Lagos’ profile as the Centre of Excellence and urged her to use her voice and fame to promote scholarship among young people in disadvantaged areas.

He also assured her that his administration would continue to do its best in preserving quality education in the State-owned universities.

School celebrates lady who becomes first ever perfect score graduate in LASU

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Aminat Yusuf made history as the first student to graduate with a perfect score of 5.0 CGPA from the Lagos State University (LASU) in its 40 years of existence.

She studied Law and was among the 282 First Class graduates who will receive their degrees at the 26th combined convocation ceremonies next week, Tribune Newspaper reports.

The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, announced this at a press conference on Wednesday.

