Popular Moroccan-American rapper, French Montana, has gushed over his stay in Nigeria thanks to Davido

Taking to his Instagram stories, the music star appreciated the DMW boss for making his stay in Nigeria a good one despite him not being around

Montana’s appreciation video to Davido has made the rounds online and got many of the singer’s fans reacting

Moroccan-American singer, French Montana, is one of the latest international stars to visit Nigeria in recent times.

The music star recently caused a buzz after he took to Instagram to thank Davido for making him have a good time in Nigeria.

Davido's fans react as French Montana thanks him for his hospitality in Nigeria. Photos: @frenchmontana, @davido

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram stories, the 38-year-old rapper was seen with some of Davido’s Nigerian entourages and he proceeded to thank the DMW boss for his help with security details and more.

In the caption of the video he wrote:

“@Davido gave me his spaceships in Nigeria. Appreciate you my guy.”

The US star then shared another video of himself at the Muritala International Airport as he thanked the security details and other entourages that made his stay a smooth one.

According to French Montana, Nigeria was everything he needed.

See one of his videos below:

Netizens react as French Montana thanks Davido for his hospitality in Nigeria

After French Montana spoke highly of Davido and his hospitality in Nigeria, a number of the DMW boss’ fans took to social media to react. Read some of their comments below:

tomiwablogaa:

“Highly recognized.”

slimeoutreach:

“I love him for this treat pals well.”

Deejay_bc:

“001 for a reason.”

official_socratesconcept:

“King David always giving celebs Royal hospitality that's major.”

ol34i__:

“E no easy to get friend like David Adeleke .”

sefhanonline:

“Normal hospitality.”

fineboi_ad:

“OBO don turn him Royce to taxi.”

lorqsam:

“Real recognize real .”

oye_bade:

“Davido na Tourism attraction ”

Source: Legit.ng