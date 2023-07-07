A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to celebrate acquiring a second house in an Asian country, China

Giving netizens a quick tour of the mansion, the woman appreciated God, herself and her husband for it

Many netizens marvelled at how big and spacious the house is, others advised her to ensure she has one in Nigeria

A Nigerian lady, identified as Chidinma, has proudly flaunted the new house she recently acquired in China.

Chdinma revealed that it is her second house, adding that the first one is situated in the village.

Chidinma bought her second house in China. Photo Credit: @cenchiandfamily

Source: TikTok

She hailed herself and her husband for making it possible and praised God for crowning their efforts with success.

The lady also gave a shoutout to her family members for being reliable. Chidinma went on to give netizens a quick tour of the spacious mansion. She showcased her brother-in-law as well.

The mansion had inscriptions on doorposts in the local language and was also built in line with their local architectural style.

Watch the video below:

People react to Chidinma's house

Zeus⚡ said:

"How you go take the clean this kind big house?"

Debra Blossom 523 said:

"Congratulations sis, I don't mind if u can connect me with an humble and caring man."

user2052903544 said:

"l tap in your blessings my sister once again congratulations."

Matter said:

"Why the rooms get number like hotel."

Chidimma Ihejirika said:

"I love you my namesake we no go carry last."

Dinma Biddy said:

"Good is good my sake,am happy for you. please enjoy your labour, grace all the way dear."

user4798733143802 said:

"This house be like Shaolin Temple but congratulations dear.. more wins."

Onuche Richman said:

"Lol.so much happiness. plz look for one Chinese babe for me."

