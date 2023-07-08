A Nigerian tech investor, Leo Stan Ekeh, acquired one of the most luxurious mansions in the United Kingdom

The mansion is reportedly said to be one of the smart-tech buildings in London

Bought over 12 years ago, the building boasts some of the most innovative gadgets in the world

The expensive smart-tech residential mansion in a most exclusive luxury estate for billionaires, about 10 minutes away from London, is known to belong to a Nigerian President, but amongst which of Nigeria's past Presidents? No one in London could tell until it was mentioned this year at an exclusive viewing of Luxury properties in the UK's expensive city of Mayfair on June 2, 2023.

The property belongs to Nigerian-born and Africa's leading tech Entrepreneur (Forbes), Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Group.

The mansion belonging to Leo Stan Ekeh

How Ekeh acquired the most luxurious mansion in UK

On further inquiry, we discovered that one of the UK's best builders, Heritage Designs, went bankrupt on this site. Still, Ekeh had to engage another company to complete this exclusive eye-popping mansion.

Ekeh was allegedly queried at the estate's entrance gate over four decades ago when he was invited to a birthday party of a Sheikh's son, his schoolmate at City University London. It was revealed that young Ekeh took offense to the friendly query and boasted to his friend's mother that he loved the place and would live in the estate.

His friend's mother thought he was a joker and always joked about Leo Stan's ambitions with his kids. It is a story of how a poor Nigerian student could make his dream come true.

According to verified information, 23 years after, Ekeh quit his LLM post-graduate studies in London and used his school fees to launch tech entrepreneurship in Nigeria and a few other African countries. He bought the first tech house in this exclusive estate.

The property was marketed for £11.5m, and with Barclays Bank's help, he acquired it after he completed a major tech project in one of the Arab countries.

Twelve years ago, he completed the acquisition of the exclusive five acres of land from the estate from a lady who died at 98 years of age and built what is described as one of the best tech houses in Europe and the most extensive luxury mansion in the estate. This was Ekeh's ambition, and he achieved it.

Fitted with top-notch tech

This tech mansion is a better version of his Bourdillon Ikoyi residence which he built 23 years ago. The Ikoyi mansion is built on about 6000 sqm of land, which he bought from the British government for about £1.4m. His Abuja Asokoro mansion looks the same, but we were told that though he completed the Abuja mansion over 12 years ago, he has not slept there even for a night because of his impatient digital lifestyle. He lives an intelligent life, and he's always on the go.

At the UK mansion, it was a dream fulfilled. The tech and luxury spec of the house is out of this world.

According to reliable sources, many Russian and Arab billionaires who used their contacts with the leadership of KnightFrank Properties to convince Ekeh to sell this property at a premium were turned down as Ekeh insisted he would live in the mansion for at least 10 years before picking the highest bidder who must be a prominent investor in the tech sector.

One of the consultants at the event told us that the mansion is one of the most ambitious residential tech houses he has seen in the world in his 19 years in the industry. He said because it is a private residence, he cannot explain the contents of the house but described it as a digital monument as there is little to enhance in the building in the next 40 years.

