A Nigerian student who spent all his money on acquiring a car put out a notice for thieves not to break into it

In the paper note which he placed on the car, he revealed that he was just a broke student struggling to make ends meet

The young man further appealed to anyone planning to rob him to tamper justice with mercy

A Facebook user, Muhammad Abbas, has captured the attention of social media users after sharing a picture of a student's car.

The picture showed a written notice placed on the back of the car screen, begging thieves to stay off.

The student who struggled to acquire a car explained to car thieves that he could not afford to fix the car if it was broken into.

He added that he had nothing of value in the car and hoped that the note would deter thieves from breaking in.

"Please don't break into my car, there's literally nothing of value in there. I'm a student and I'm broke, I got no money to fix it. Thanks", the note read.

Reactions as student places written note on his car

Afamu said:

"This will never stop a thief from doing their job though."

Jenny Roggg commented:

"The trick is to stop robbers from getting in. Some thieves are sympathetic not to come close."

Kahlista Ogini commented:

"The day I got robbed I promised never to feel pity for any thief in my life. It is a heartwrenching experience."

Justun d great added:

"Broke person wey get car. Una too lie."

Female student in pain after getting robbed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student has expressed her pain after her room at the university was robbed by unidentified thieves. The sad lady revealed that she had visited the school after the ASUU strike was called off, only to meet her room scattered.

However, she stated that she had already gotten information beforehand about her room being ravaged by street criminals. In her words: "So after they called off the ASUU strike, I decided to visit my hostel. Look at bush everywhere. So I'm heading to my room. Although I got an information that my room was robbed and scattered."

She shared a video of the moment she got into the room and screamed after seeing how badly the room was ravaged. "God I shouted Jesus what a life. God! Look at my foodstuffs. I swear to God these people are so mean. Like? I'm even confused", she said while filming her room.

