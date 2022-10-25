A student of a Nigerian university has shared the condition of her room in school after months of staying away

This is coming shortly after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike was called off

In the heartbreaking video, she revealed how she got a report that her room was robbed while she was away due to the strike

A Nigerian student has expressed her pain after her room at the university was robbed by unidentified thieves.

The sad lady revealed that she had visited the school after the ASUU strike was called off, only to meet her room scattered.

Female student returns to school after ASUU strike Photo Credit: @ajokeade/TikTok

However, she stated that she had already gotten information beforehand about her room being ravaged by street criminals.

In her words:

"So after they called off the ASUU strike, I decided to visit my hostel. Look at bush everywhere. So I'm heading to my room. Although I got an information that my room was robbed and scattered."

She shared a video of the moment she got into the room and screamed after seeing how badly the room was ravaged.

"God I shouted Jesus what a life. God! Look at my foodstuffs. I swear to God these people are so mean. Like? I'm even confused", she said while filming her room.

Social media reactions

@tobiolayanju said:

"This hostel nah tasued you go see am."

@anastasiadonald2 wrote:

"Ha this unah hostel nawao."

@anikesuggar5 asked:

"Hope your pant isn't there ooo?"

@official_jofem reacted:

"What’s with the tongue and mouth smacking?"

Watch the video below:

