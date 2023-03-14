Photos from a robbery incident that went down at a boutique have elicited mixed reactions on social media

The men of the underworld made a hole underground through which they carried out the act in the boutique

Many social media users felt the thieves had an inside man as they wondered how they broke through the tiles from the outside

Thieves broke into a boutique in Sapele, Delta state, by making a hole underground and passing through it to gain access to the store.

A netizen identified as Eł Mahrihz Łåncelot reported the sad incident on the Facebook group Rant HQ Extention earlier on Tuesday with photos from the robbery.

The thieves dug a hole underground. Photo Credit: Eł Mahrihz Łåncelot

Lancelot wrote:

"See how these thieves stole from a boutique in Sapele. They dug from underground into the store."

The pictures showed that the robbers' strategy was carefully planned and precise.

Netizens expressed surprise at the method the robbers employed, speculating that they may have had help from someone on the inside.

Social media reactions

Oge Umoru said:

"Putting out here isn't a good idea.

"It is going to put ideas into people's head,but then,this is Rant.

"Onwero post anyi na-asò nsò."

Mario Dafz CeoDafzenterprises said:

"This one na suffer head tif na.. Why not just break the wall Instead.. Well I know this is not true."

Samson Blair Luga said:

"Very hard-working chaps.

"I hope they will not relent when they are finally caught and sentenced to long jail terms with hard labour?"

Ikedinachi Micheal Frank said:

"They can't use one day to dig that hole,they might have been digging that hole for days."

Wonder Dickson said:

"Sapele things always different,those men hv PhD when it come to stealing."

Vinn Sainti said:

"See energy put into stealing another man's sweat.

Maad people."

Queen Hope said:

"I just they think.

"Hope say no be land wey God tell Abraham say make he commot we dey so !!!

"Sodom and Gomorrah no do reach Nigeria before God vex o.

"May God have mercy on us."

