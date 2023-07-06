A young woman who has been in a relationship for 11 long years has stirred massive reactions with a new video

In the trending clip posted on TikTok, the woman displayed the only gifts she ever received from her boyfriend

The gifts which she already planned to return to her boyfriend included a toothbrush, a hair relaxer and a pair of socks

A TikTok user identified as @manjaji0 has shared a video of the only three gifts she received from her partner in an 11-year relationship.

The video which has gone viral on the app showed a toothbrush, a pair of socks, and a relaxer.

Lady displays gifts she received from boyfriend of 11 years Photo credit: @manjaji0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She wrote:

“After dating for 11 years finally gave him everything he bought for me.”

The video has since gone viral garnering thousands of views and comments from netizens who expressed their shock.

Reactions as lady displays gifts she received from her boyfriend after 11 years

@Lemmy Motaung said:

“Can we see him so that we don't date him.”

@Maleka Olebogeng Mor reacted:

“Are you sure it’s 11 years not 11 minutes?”

@Snobza reacted:

“Seriously we must sit down with our daughters and just have a chat.”

@Yvonne said:

“The toothbrush is literally giving 11 years my love.”

@Nondumiso Mhlongo reacted:

“Lol someone said post his face so other ladies can avoid him.”

@Handasha03 said:

“Was winter socks necessary.”

@queent070 commented:

“I am not laughing.”

@Me and MissK reacted:

“No ways... I'm honestly shOcked.”

@Mmatebello Serathi said:

“I did not mean to laugh but is that all he bought for 11 years?”

@Natashzer Hang reacted:

“Praises to the Most High for freeing you.”

@lulu reacted:

“So u kept all of dis for 11 yrs.”

@Handasha03 reacted:

@yaxym said:

“11 birthdays? 11 valentines day? 11 Christmases? 11 mother's days, 11 women's days? Yoh.”

@Ashley reacted:

“My sister what where you doing in that relationship for 11 year's.”

@CandyPronto16 said:

“Somebody pls tell me this is a joke for content.”

@Leejoy466 said:

“Atleast you went into the relationship with Afro and came back with relaxed hair. And a brush to do your edges on top.”

See the post below:

Lady gifts boyfriend N5 million on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian entrepreneur, identified as Megasunshine, gifted her boyfriend, Peter Jerry, N5 million to celebrate his birthday. The influencer boasted that she spent over N25 million on his birthday celebration and dared people with the feat.

A video, she shared on TikTok, showed how Peter was treated to a birthday surprise. The man was spoiled with expensive gifts that include a frame, wrist watch and wads of new naira notes.

An array of boxes were well arranged on a king-size bed for the celebrant who looked so happy upon seeing the surprise she had for him. The lady went on to spray money on her boyfriend. He danced happily as he posed with his gifts.

Source: Legit.ng